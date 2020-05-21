Home

Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head
63 Arrow Rd.
Hilton Head, SC 29928
(843) 715-4584
For more information about
Mary Doyle
Mary Catherine Doyle


1944 - 2020
Mary Catherine Doyle Obituary
Doyle, Mary Catherine
Mary Catherine McCarthy Doyle of Hilton Head, South Carolina died Tuesday May 12th, 2020 at Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
Mary was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island on August 7, 1944. Mary's commitment to her family was only matched by her dedication to public service, from her early involvement with the Fresh Air Fund for Children in New York City and the Rhode Island Association for Special Needs Children and Adults (ARC), to her volunteerism with A Safe Place shelter for victims of domestic violence in Lincoln County, Illinois. Mary had intense love and compassion for animals and for the last thirteen years she served as both a tireless volunteer and board member for the Hilton Head Humane Assn.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert P. Doyle, Sr., her son, Robert P. Doyle, Jr. and his wife Cara Townsend, two teenage grandchildren, her brothers John McCarthy, Jr. and Thomas McCarthy, 34 nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Fiona. The family is having a private service and will be inviting guests to a public memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Hilton Head Humane Association.
www.hhhumane.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2020
