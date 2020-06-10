CECERE, MARY (SANTANGELO)
Mary has joined her beloved late husband Joseph (JoJo) and her beloved son Richard (Peachie Pie) (Chet) Cecero in eternal life. She was the last surviving child of the late Augustino and Rosa (Mastriano) Santangelo and the youngest and the last surviving sister of the late Josephine (Josie Merola), Antonetta (Etta Ambrosino) Frances (Fannie Longo), Lena (Scalsati), Anna (Musco), Angelina, James (Jimmy), Pasco (Pat), Augustino (Gus) and Louis (Louie) Santangelo. She was also predeceased by her niece and lifelong best friend the late Mary Ferrara. They grew up together and were constant companions known as Big Mary and Small Mary.
Mary is survived by her two loving daughters Barbara (Andrew) Ambrosia and Jo-Ann (Derderian) Maglione, four grandchildren Mark Ambrosia, Lisa (Matt) Josephson, Dena (Brendan) Maglione-Bell and Robert Maglione; five great grandsons, Erik and Steven Josephson and Brandt, Scott and Alec Ambrosia. Mary is also survived by Elizabeth (Liz) Montecalvo and her loving children and grandchildren plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary and JoJo enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage and visited many places including Italy where Mary's sister Lena lived with her family. They also had a great many friends during their life together and enjoyed many good and fun times until his passing in 1989. Mary will be missed by many family members and friends for her kind and gentle nature.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of West Shore Health Center in Warwick, Rhode Island for the love, kindness and wonderful care given to Mary during her stay there.
Because of Covid-19 and health concerns we are experiencing at this time, It is with a heavy heart that the family has decided to keep her funeral and burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in her name would be greatly appreciated. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Mary has joined her beloved late husband Joseph (JoJo) and her beloved son Richard (Peachie Pie) (Chet) Cecero in eternal life. She was the last surviving child of the late Augustino and Rosa (Mastriano) Santangelo and the youngest and the last surviving sister of the late Josephine (Josie Merola), Antonetta (Etta Ambrosino) Frances (Fannie Longo), Lena (Scalsati), Anna (Musco), Angelina, James (Jimmy), Pasco (Pat), Augustino (Gus) and Louis (Louie) Santangelo. She was also predeceased by her niece and lifelong best friend the late Mary Ferrara. They grew up together and were constant companions known as Big Mary and Small Mary.
Mary is survived by her two loving daughters Barbara (Andrew) Ambrosia and Jo-Ann (Derderian) Maglione, four grandchildren Mark Ambrosia, Lisa (Matt) Josephson, Dena (Brendan) Maglione-Bell and Robert Maglione; five great grandsons, Erik and Steven Josephson and Brandt, Scott and Alec Ambrosia. Mary is also survived by Elizabeth (Liz) Montecalvo and her loving children and grandchildren plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary and JoJo enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage and visited many places including Italy where Mary's sister Lena lived with her family. They also had a great many friends during their life together and enjoyed many good and fun times until his passing in 1989. Mary will be missed by many family members and friends for her kind and gentle nature.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of West Shore Health Center in Warwick, Rhode Island for the love, kindness and wonderful care given to Mary during her stay there.
Because of Covid-19 and health concerns we are experiencing at this time, It is with a heavy heart that the family has decided to keep her funeral and burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in her name would be greatly appreciated. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.