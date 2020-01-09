|
CIOE, MARY (PALIOTTI)
93, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis "Gene" Cioe. Born in Frosinone, Italy, she was a daughter of the late John and Maria Civita (Sepe) Paliotti.
Mary was a parishioner of St. Anthony's Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading the newspaper front to back, soap operas, and sitting outside on her new deck. As a history buff, she also loved taking trips to Italy to immerse herself in her proud Italian culture. She also had a thirst for learning new things through life experiences and everyday events. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Linda D. McVay and her husband Paul of North Providence, and Carol A. Pincins of Johnston; cherished grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew McVay, Lauren Knoth and Kayla Pincins; great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Mabel Knoth; dear siblings, Domenic Paliotti of North Providence, Rose Coppola of Cranston, and the late Joseph Paliotti, Anthony Paliotti, Anna Notardonato, Virginia Paliotti and Eva Maria Paliotti.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020