|
|
Evans, Mary Conaty Driscoll
Mary C. Evans, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a brief battle with cancer, on April 24, 2019. Born Mary Stevens Conaty in 1928 to Arthur L. and Katherine S. Conaty of Providence RI, Mary was the oldest of four children. During her summer vacations from Seton Hill College, she was one of the first female public beach lifeguards in RI. After graduating from SHC '50, Mary became an elementary school teacher in Providence and in 1952 married Navy Ensign William T. Driscoll, Jr. of Norwich, CT and embraced the life of a Navy wife, and lived in Newport, Corpus Christi, Key West, Norfolk, and Great Lakes, all the while spending summer vacations at her family's beach house in Matunuck, RI. After the early death of her husband in 1973, leaving her to raise eight children on her own, Mary became a travel agent at Art Jones Travel in Suffolk, VA, traveling in Europe and Asia. In 1992, Mary was fortunate to meet Floyd W. Evans, Jr. and was married for 25 years. In 2005, they retired to the Atlantic Shores community in Virginia Beach. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Katherine Conaty; her brother, Arthur L. (Tim) Conaty, Jr.; and her husbands, Capt. Wm. T. Driscoll, Jr., USNR and Floyd W. Evans, Jr. She is survived by her two sisters and brother-in-law: Sarah A. Conaty of Cranston, and Catherine C. and Francis J. Fitzpatrick of Matunuck; her eight children and spouses: William T. (Bill) and Beth Driscoll of Norfolk; Kevin M. Driscoll and Stacey Cacace of Emerald Isle; John M. Driscoll and Isabelle Rouffignon of Casteau, Belgium; Mary S. and Joe Quill of Downingtown; Peter M. and Jennifer Driscoll of Newport News; Paul A. and Amy Driscoll of Virginia Beach; Mark E. Driscoll and Jeannine Culbertson of Fredericksburg; and Ann D. and Edward (Ned) Butler of Woodbridge. She is survived by 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, six nieces and three nephews. She is also survided by Floyd's children: Floyd W. Evans and Elizabeth E. Taylor. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 11:00 at St. Gregory the Great Church in Virginia Beach. Visitation with the family will be held on May 1, 2019 6:00-8:00 pm in the Anchor Room at Atlantic Shores. A private burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a or the Atlantic Shores Employee Appreciation Fund.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019