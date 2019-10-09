The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Cranston, RI
Mary (Del Piano) DiGiuseppe

Mary (Del Piano) DiGiuseppe Obituary
DiGIUSEPPE, MARY (Del PIANO)
87, of Cranston passed away peacefully at West View Nursing Home October 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was the beloved wife of John DiGiuiseppe. They were happily married for 60 years. Born in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Maria Del Piano. She is survived by her loving children John L. DiGiuseppe and his wife Maria and Paul D. DiGiuseppe and his wife Elizabeth. Also she is also survived by two cherished grandchildren Adriana and John Paul DiGiuseppe. She is the loving sister of Carmella Wellman of Sidell, LA.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the entire staff at West View Nursing home for their consistent compassion and care provided throughout her stay.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 8:30 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church Cranston. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITATION Thursday 5-7 p.m. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
