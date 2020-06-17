ALMEIDA, MARY E. "EVELYN"
age 102, formerly of Gurney Street, East Providence, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Evergreen House Health Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Almeida. Mary was born on January 8, 1918 in the Fox Point section of Providence, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Medeiros) Teixeira.
Mary enjoyed being a housekeeper, always cleaning and cooking. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived for her three daughters. She had been very close to her siblings especially her sister, Sister Joeline also known as "Aunt Polly". Mary was caring and generous, crocheted scarfs for everyone who cared for her and her friends. Her family would always bring her plenty of treats, but Mary always shared them with the staff at Evergreen House. She enjoyed traveling and would spend time with her daughter Eileen in California for three months a year. Mary, a devout Catholic lived a life of faith, hope and love. She loved sharing time with family and all the generations of grandchildren. Mary was a beautiful person, inside and out, she will be missed.
She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Eileen M. McKenna of Oceanside, California, Suzanne Almeida of Warren, Pauline E. Amaral and husband James of Warren, 9 grandchildren, Kimberly, Steven, Kristine, Michael, Mark, Lynn-Marie, Melissa, Matthew, Melanie, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great-greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sister Joeline Teixeira, RSM, Joseph Teixeira, David Teixeira and Margaret Wagner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Brendan's Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside, RI. Burial will be Private at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Private. Please omit flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Hope Health Hospice Care, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
age 102, formerly of Gurney Street, East Providence, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Evergreen House Health Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Almeida. Mary was born on January 8, 1918 in the Fox Point section of Providence, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Medeiros) Teixeira.
Mary enjoyed being a housekeeper, always cleaning and cooking. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived for her three daughters. She had been very close to her siblings especially her sister, Sister Joeline also known as "Aunt Polly". Mary was caring and generous, crocheted scarfs for everyone who cared for her and her friends. Her family would always bring her plenty of treats, but Mary always shared them with the staff at Evergreen House. She enjoyed traveling and would spend time with her daughter Eileen in California for three months a year. Mary, a devout Catholic lived a life of faith, hope and love. She loved sharing time with family and all the generations of grandchildren. Mary was a beautiful person, inside and out, she will be missed.
She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Eileen M. McKenna of Oceanside, California, Suzanne Almeida of Warren, Pauline E. Amaral and husband James of Warren, 9 grandchildren, Kimberly, Steven, Kristine, Michael, Mark, Lynn-Marie, Melissa, Matthew, Melanie, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great-greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sister Joeline Teixeira, RSM, Joseph Teixeira, David Teixeira and Margaret Wagner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Brendan's Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside, RI. Burial will be Private at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Private. Please omit flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Hope Health Hospice Care, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.