ARSENAULT, MARY E. (Hickey)
54, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of David J. Arsenault. Mrs. Arsenault was born in Bennington, VT, a daughter of Robert and Brigid (Connolly) Hickey of Greenville, RI. She lived in Chepachet for 30 years and was a secretary in the Human Resource Dept. of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital for over 10 years.
In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her 3 sons, John D. Arsenault and his wife Marybeth, Ben D. Arsenault and Andrew D. Arsenault all of Chepachet. She was the sister of Robert Hickey of Cumberland, Michael Hickey of Austin, TX and Stephen Hickey of San Diego, CA. She was the loving grandmother of Sadie Arsenault.
Visitation, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4-7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville. Burial will be private.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019