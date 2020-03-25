|
Brothers, Mary "Mia" (Powers), E.
Taunton- Mrs. Mary "Mia" E. Brothers (Powers), of Taunton, passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 22 years to Alan W. Brothers.
Mary was born in Taunton on October 15, 1949 to the late Rose (Martin) and Martin Powers Sr. Mary attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of Taunton High School. She then followed her passion in the medical field as an x-ray technician and graduated from Northeastern University. She also received her associate degree from Massasoit Community College. Mary worked in the Radiology Department at Morton hospital for 44 years. She was extremely committed to her position as the assistant manager of the radiology department for many years. Mary was a member of the Nuclear Medicine Society.
Although a dedicated Tauntonian, she loved visiting her friends in the Newport, RI area. Mary enjoyed traveling throughout the Northeast and to Washington D.C with her beloved husband Alan. She had a true passion for food. Mary loved dining out and exploring the different restaurants through her travels. She enjoyed music, playing cards and she loved animals, especially dogs. Mary had a great sense of humor and a knack for making people smile. Her indomitable spirit encouraged her family, friends and patients to persist in the face of many struggles. She was thankful for everyone in her life and grateful for what she had. Mary will be forever missed by all her family and friends. Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day; unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. May she fly with angels now.
In addition to her cherished husband, Alan, Mary will forever be remembered by loving her sister: Margaret Litzen and husband Roy of Raynham; her 2 nephews': Brian Powers and wife Flor, of RI, and Eric Litzen, of Taunton; and her nieces': Patricia Litzen, of NY, and Beth Almeida and husband Tony, of MA. She also leaves 6 grandnieces and grandnephews and was the sister-in law of Pegge Powers, who was the wife of her late brother, Martin Powers Jr.
The visiting hours and graveside service for Mary will be private due to the current health conditions. As health officials have indicated, one way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 Virus is through limiting public gatherings at this time. Please feel free to reach out to the family or funeral home with any questions. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Mary's name to . For questions or to leave Mary's family an online condolence, please visit our website, www.r-mfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 25, 2020