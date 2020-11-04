Burns, R.N., Mary E. (Daly)

89 of Rumford entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. She was the beloved wife of J. Donald Burns for 68 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Josephine (D'Angelo) Daly.

Mary graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1948. She graduated from R.I. Hospital school of Nursing in 1951. Her nursing career took her from R.I. Hospital operating room and many years later to Tockwotten Nursing Home; raising her family in between. Mary was a devoted communicant of St. Margaret Church for 68 years and resided in Rumford with her husband since 1952. They also had a home in Falmouth, Cape Cod, MA which she enjoyed for many years with her family. "Mary was the best wife any husband could have and the best mom any child could have." Besides her husband, she leaves four children; Capt. USN (Ret.) Donald J. Burns and his wife Suzanne, Mary E. Paulhus and her husband Timothy, Patricia B. Adams and her husband Christopher, James D. Burns and his wife Nancy and her very special neighbor and friend Sharon. She was the grandmother of nine grandchildren and great grandmother of two. She was the grandmother of the late Patrick Burns Adams. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Burial will be private. Calling hour's will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. The guidelines set forth by the Rhode Island Dept. of Health will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store