1/1
Mary E. (Daly) Burns R.N.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burns, R.N., Mary E. (Daly)
89 of Rumford entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. She was the beloved wife of J. Donald Burns for 68 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Josephine (D'Angelo) Daly.
Mary graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1948. She graduated from R.I. Hospital school of Nursing in 1951. Her nursing career took her from R.I. Hospital operating room and many years later to Tockwotten Nursing Home; raising her family in between. Mary was a devoted communicant of St. Margaret Church for 68 years and resided in Rumford with her husband since 1952. They also had a home in Falmouth, Cape Cod, MA which she enjoyed for many years with her family. "Mary was the best wife any husband could have and the best mom any child could have." Besides her husband, she leaves four children; Capt. USN (Ret.) Donald J. Burns and his wife Suzanne, Mary E. Paulhus and her husband Timothy, Patricia B. Adams and her husband Christopher, James D. Burns and his wife Nancy and her very special neighbor and friend Sharon. She was the grandmother of nine grandchildren and great grandmother of two. She was the grandmother of the late Patrick Burns Adams. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Burial will be private. Calling hour's will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. The guidelines set forth by the Rhode Island Dept. of Health will be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved