COELHO, MARY E. "BETTY"
86, of East Providence, passed away peacefully at her home on May 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Raymond Coelho, Sr. to whom she was married for 67 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Virginia (Andrade) Silva.
Mrs. Coelho was a communicant of Saint Francis Xavier Church.
Besides her husband she leaves one son, Raymond Coelho, Jr. and his wife Colleen of Warwick, RI., one daughter, Susan Grilo and her husband Antonio of Seekonk, MA, two grandchildren, Ryan Coelho and Lindsay Grilo and two great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Alfred, Everett, Manuel, George and John Silva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Saint Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman Avenue, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.