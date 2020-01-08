|
GUGLIELMINO, MARY E. (THEODORE)
97, of Johnston, formerly of Narragansett and Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:00 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd., Narragansett. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020