HENNINGER, MARY E. (Ricard)
59, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Barbara A. (Reynolds) Ricard. Mary was the beloved mother of Andrea M. Henninger and Michael R. Henninger; loving sister of Paul M. Ricard and his wife, Dee, Ann M. Tivey and her husband, Bert, Kathleen R. Prudencio and her husband, David, Stephen J. Ricard, and the late Robert S. Ricard, and was the sister-in-law of Diane Ricard. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mary additionally leaves many lifelong friends. She earned an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science from the Community College of Rhode Island. She then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing with a minor in Psychology from Bryant University. Mary was a Purchasing Specialist for more than 10 years at Cadence, Inc. in Cranston, RI. Previously, she worked as an Executive Secretary for 15 years at Cranston General Hospital until its closure in 1993.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Save The Bay, 100 Save The Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905, or, The RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com