1/1
Mary E. (Ricard) Henninger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENNINGER, MARY E. (Ricard)
59, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Barbara A. (Reynolds) Ricard. Mary was the beloved mother of Andrea M. Henninger and Michael R. Henninger; loving sister of Paul M. Ricard and his wife, Dee, Ann M. Tivey and her husband, Bert, Kathleen R. Prudencio and her husband, David, Stephen J. Ricard, and the late Robert S. Ricard, and was the sister-in-law of Diane Ricard. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mary additionally leaves many lifelong friends. She earned an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science from the Community College of Rhode Island. She then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing with a minor in Psychology from Bryant University. Mary was a Purchasing Specialist for more than 10 years at Cadence, Inc. in Cranston, RI. Previously, she worked as an Executive Secretary for 15 years at Cranston General Hospital until its closure in 1993.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Save The Bay, 100 Save The Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905, or, The RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 23, 2020
Mary, you were so kind. You always thought of others. Your unconditional love for your family always showed. You were simply a great person. Thank you for your kind words, encouragement, and advice. May God give your kids and dear love ones strength and comfort.
Carla Cambio
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mary I will never forget you, you were such a good friend. My condolences to your family. RIP
Donna Labrie
Friend
July 23, 2020
I worked with Mary at Cranston General and we both would still be there if it were open today. Mary was a great friend and tutor to me in so many ways. I think of her often especially when I am writing (Mary always reviewed anything I wrote!).
She was simply fabulous. My condolences to her family.
Thomas Reddy
Coworker
July 22, 2020
God Bless my classmate Mary, her family and friends.
Rick Harris
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Andrea and Michael, I am so deeply sad to learn about your Mom. I remember her as a very kind and sweet person. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kathy McElroy
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved