|
|
McGlynn, Mary E.,
of East Greenwich, RI and Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Ireland, 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Mary (Marie) was the beloved wife of Michael McGlynn for 53 years and the loving mother of two sons: Kieran P. McGlynn and his wife Karen (Brannon) of South Kingstown, and RISP Lt. Michael J. McGlynn and his wife Amanda (Lacey) of Wickford.
Marie was the proud Grandmother to her five grandchildren: Caroline, Kieran, Declan, Gavin, and Sean McGlynn whom she adored. She is survived by her brother, Patrick J. Dwyer of Warwick, sisters-in-law, Rosemary M. Dwyer of North Providence, and Barbara Dwyer of West Kingston, and brother-in-law Donald T. Martin of Glastonbury, Connecticut, her many nieces and nephews, as well as her extended family and close friends in Ireland. She was predeceased by her brothers John (Sean) Dwyer, Thomas L. Dwyer, and her sister, Kathleen P. Martin.
Marie was born in Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Ireland, the daughter of the late Francis and Katherine (Mulvey) Dwyer. She received her education in Ireland, and was the Regional Manager of the Vocational Rehabilitation Institute of Dublin for many years. Upon moving to Rhode Island, Marie was a Social Worker at the former Department of Social and Rehabilitative Services, and retired after 28 years of service to the State of Rhode Island as the Human Resources Manager for the Department of Transportation in 2005.
Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her faith was strong, and she was a member of the Legion of Mary and the Audubon Society. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and nature; she passed on those interests to all members of her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 10:00 am, in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 3rd Street, East Greenwich to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rte. 117) Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Children's Friend & Service, 153 Summer Street, Providence, RI 02903 and/or the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, P. O. Box 3102, Pawtucket, RI 02861. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019