RETELLE, MARY E. (McGOEGHEGAN)
91, of Warwick, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert L. Retelle for 67 years.
Born in Lawrence, MA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget (O'Neill) McGeoghegan.
Mary was a homemaker and an active Communicant of Saints Rose & Clement Parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Rosary & Altar Society and a Religious Education Teacher. She also served five pastors as Sacristan. Mary cherished family time. She enjoyed gatherings with family and friends at Buttonwoods Beach.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Susan J. Jarbeau (Jerry) of Warwick, Robert "Bud" Retelle (Jeanne) of Coventry, Brian E. Retelle of Warwick, Mary-Beth Moran (Tom) of Tolland, CT, Denise A. Palizza (Andy) of Warwick and William J. Retelle (Paula) of Warwick; her dear sister: Eileen Donovan of North Andover, MA; nine grandchildren: Jennifer & husband Josh, Lauren, Bobby, Mike, Matt, Thomas, Jack, Brianna and Katelyn; and two great-grandchildren: Emma and Ethan.
She was the loving sister of the late John McGeoghegan.
Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 8 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in Saints Rose & Clement Parish, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1 PM – 4 PM. Burial will take place in the RI Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019