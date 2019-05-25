Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
8:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Saints Rose & Clement Parish
111 Long Street
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Retelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. (McGoeghegan) Retelle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary E. (McGoeghegan) Retelle Obituary
RETELLE, MARY E. (McGOEGHEGAN)
91, of Warwick, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert L. Retelle for 67 years.
Born in Lawrence, MA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget (O'Neill) McGeoghegan.
Mary was a homemaker and an active Communicant of Saints Rose & Clement Parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Rosary & Altar Society and a Religious Education Teacher. She also served five pastors as Sacristan. Mary cherished family time. She enjoyed gatherings with family and friends at Buttonwoods Beach.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Susan J. Jarbeau (Jerry) of Warwick, Robert "Bud" Retelle (Jeanne) of Coventry, Brian E. Retelle of Warwick, Mary-Beth Moran (Tom) of Tolland, CT, Denise A. Palizza (Andy) of Warwick and William J. Retelle (Paula) of Warwick; her dear sister: Eileen Donovan of North Andover, MA; nine grandchildren: Jennifer & husband Josh, Lauren, Bobby, Mike, Matt, Thomas, Jack, Brianna and Katelyn; and two great-grandchildren: Emma and Ethan.
She was the loving sister of the late John McGeoghegan.
Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 8 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in Saints Rose & Clement Parish, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1 PM – 4 PM. Burial will take place in the RI Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now