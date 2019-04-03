|
Shunney, Mary E. (Crawley)
98, of Atria Lincoln Place and a longtime resident of Central Falls died Sunday. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Bridget (Costello) Crawley. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Patrick R. Shunney Sr. At the time of his death they had been married for sixty years.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen A. Lavergne of Riverside, CA, John Shunney and Bernadette Azar, both of Lincoln. She was the mother of the late Patrick R. Shunney Jr. and Mary A. Betz and sister of the late John and Michael Crawley, Helen O' Connor, Agnes Lannon and Frances Connolly. Mary is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was an active member of Holy Trinity Parish and continued when it became Holy Spirit Community. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Mothers Club and served as vice president and president. In 1994 she was the first recipient of the Nano Nagle Award whose motto was "Deeds not words." Nano Nagle was the foundress of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary whose nuns taught at Holy Trinity School. She was an avid crocheter and made many afghans for the Linus Project which gives blankets to hospitalized children. Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage. Mary's family would like to thank the staff and her friends at Atria for being so kind to her.
Her funeral will begin at 8:45a.m. on Friday, April 5th from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish, Dexter St., Central Falls. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, 259 W. Wrentham Rd., Cumberland. Calling hours will be Thursday, April 4th from 4 – 7p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019