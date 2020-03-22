Home

Mary E. "Betty" (Ey) Smith


2020 - 2020
Mary E. "Betty" (Ey) Smith Obituary
SMITH, MARY E. "BETTY" (EY)
age 98, formerly of Church Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Sunny View Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Benjamin K. Smith.
Born in Berlin, NH, a daughter of the late Herman Ey and Esther (Oleson) Phillips, she lived in Warwick since 1950.
Mrs. Smith had been employed as a secretary at Gammons Insurance in Providence. She was a long-time member of Woodbury Union Church in Warwick. She was also a member of the Asbury Coasters and the Frontier Twirlers square dancers. Betty's greatest joy was being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Gail E. Murphy and her husband Harry, of Dedham, MA and Sally A. Romano and her husband Antonio, of Hanover, MA; two sons, William L. Smith and his wife Katie, of Warwick and Bruce K. Smith and his wife Patricia, of Exeter; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Priscilla Williams.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Woodbury Union Church, Presbyterian, P.O. Box 9484, Warwick, RI 02889. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
