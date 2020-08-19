1/1
Mary E."Beth" (Clare) Santos
SANTOS, MARY E."BETH" (CLARE)
61, of Cypress Street, Riverside, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday August 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Steven J. Santos.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours are Thursday 4-8 p.m. Due to state restrictions only 15 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during calling hours. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
