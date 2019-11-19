|
|
BRYSON, RSM, SISTER MARY ELIZABETH
95, (formerly Sister Mary Redempta), died on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mt. St. Rita Health Centre. She was a Sister of Mercy for 77 years. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Christina (Cannon) Bryson, and the sister of the late George, Edward, Charles, and Rev. Robert Bryson, Helen Doherty and Alice Murphy. Sister is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Self-described as an educator, Sister taught in diocesan schools in Greenville, Providence, Pascoag, and in Newport for 37 years. In addition to teaching, she served as principal in St. Edward's School, Providence, and in Newport Catholic Regional School, Newport.
Sister Elizabeth will be remembered not only for excellence and dedication as teacher and principal but also for her kindness, fairness, and sense of humor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visitation in the church will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit:www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019