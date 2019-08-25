|
|
FIORI, MARY ELIZABETH (VANNI)
91, of Providence died August 17th at the Wingate Residence. She was the wife of the late Pasqualino (Lino) Fiori.
Born in Jaffrey, NH, on February 24, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Leonella and Romolo Vanni.
As a young adult, Mary moved to the Bronx with her husband, Lino Fiori, before they moved Valhalla, NY, where she raised her family. She never lost her love of N.H., and her lake house in Antrim, NH was always dear to her. Her first job out of college was as a social worker, and she then became a teacher of children with special needs in public schools until her retirement.
She will be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and ability to find joy in the small beauties of life, while providing loving protection of her disabled son, Thomas.
She leaves a son, Michael Fiori of Cambridge, MA, a sister, Lena Vanni, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Debbie Hayes and the late Paul and Thomas Fiori. There is a long list of loving relatives and friends who mourn her passing after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. Condolences may be sent to Michael, at [email protected]
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019