1/1
Mary Elizabeth Gamelin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAMELIN, MARY ELIZABETH
loving wife and mother, dedicated teacher and true friend to all who knew her, passed away at the age of 82, on August 12th. A graduate of Bay View Academy and Salve Regina College, she was an elementary school teacher in East Providence for 35 years. After retiring in 1996, she volunteered her time to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and local organizations. Mary had resided in Seekonk, MA since 1968, after moving from her hometown of East Providence.
Mary was the daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Rose) Rogers, and the sister of Jesse Rogers (dec.), Dorothy (Rogers) Mathias (dec.), and Gloria (Rogers) Broderick.
Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roger T. Gamelin, her children John Gamelin and his wife Patti, Jessica (Gamelin) Briggs and her husband Jim, Roger Gamelin, Jr., and Christopher Gamelin, and her grandchildren Nathan, Caitlin, William, Jessica, James, Courtney, and Jason.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian burial on Monday 8/17 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Ave., Seekonk. Due to current health and safety measures, masks are required, social distancing will be observed, and there will be no traditional receiving line. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to The Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children's Hospital.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rebello Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
My dear neighbor for 20+ years. Gracious lady.
Lee White
August 14, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle Roseman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved