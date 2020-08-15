GAMELIN, MARY ELIZABETHloving wife and mother, dedicated teacher and true friend to all who knew her, passed away at the age of 82, on August 12th. A graduate of Bay View Academy and Salve Regina College, she was an elementary school teacher in East Providence for 35 years. After retiring in 1996, she volunteered her time to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and local organizations. Mary had resided in Seekonk, MA since 1968, after moving from her hometown of East Providence.Mary was the daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Rose) Rogers, and the sister of Jesse Rogers (dec.), Dorothy (Rogers) Mathias (dec.), and Gloria (Rogers) Broderick.Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roger T. Gamelin, her children John Gamelin and his wife Patti, Jessica (Gamelin) Briggs and her husband Jim, Roger Gamelin, Jr., and Christopher Gamelin, and her grandchildren Nathan, Caitlin, William, Jessica, James, Courtney, and Jason.Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian burial on Monday 8/17 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Ave., Seekonk. Due to current health and safety measures, masks are required, social distancing will be observed, and there will be no traditional receiving line. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to The Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children's Hospital.