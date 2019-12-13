|
|
HOPKINS, MARY ELIZABETH (GRAMOLINI)
entered into the embrace of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 10, surrounded by the constant love of her family, after her courageous six month battle with cancer. She was an angel among us, bringing kindness, hope, and faith to everyone she met. She embodied love, and her gentle spirit spread her message of compassion to her family and her friends. Her fidelity to her faith was displayed in plentiful prayers of the rosary, offered in her devotion to the Blessed Mother. A quintessential educator, with tireless dedication and care for her students, she worked for over twenty years at Hugh B. Bain Middle School in Cranston. The beloved daughter of the late Everett and Concetta (Salvo) Gramolini, her beautiful soul remains steadfast in the hearts of her faithful husband of forty-one years, Ken Hopkins Sr., with whom she shared an everlasting love, her children, Ken Jr., Lauren, and Katelyn, their spouses, Cristina, Cody, and Jacob, and her grandchildren, Lily, JJ, Kenny III, and Chloe, to whom she will always be known as "Meme." Her smile and her earthly presence will be greatly missed.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hugh B. Bain Middle School, 845 Park Ave., Cranston, RI, 02910, with "Remembering Mary Hopkins" written on the memo line. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019