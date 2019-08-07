|
MARTIN, MARY ELIZABETH (WINTHROP)
81, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Grand Islander Center, Middletown. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Leo "Mac" Martin. Born in Newport, RI she was the daughter of the late James J. and Loretta T. (Doiron) Winthrop.
Mary worked as a financial clerk for New England Telephone Co. for over 25 years. She then became a pastoral assistant at St. Mark Church in Jamestown for Rev. William J. O'Neill for over 35 years before retiring. Mary was a dedicated Catholic.
She is survived by her loving brothers, John F. Winthrop and his wife Raye of Bradenton, FL and Joseph W. Winthrop, Sr. and his wife Elaine of Narragansett, RI. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her sister Joan Pawol.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 9 at 10:00 am in St. Mark Church, Jamestown. The family will greet guests before Mass at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI 02835. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2019