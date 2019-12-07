|
|
SANTOS, MARY ESTELLE "STELLA"
Age 101, died peacefully surrounded by her family on December 3, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Fox Point. She was the wife of the late Mariano Santos. She was born in Providence, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Adeline (Melo) Lima.
Stella was known for her generosity, deep faith, adventurous spirit, amazing cooking skills, warm hospitality, infectious laughter and love of family and friends. She enjoyed cake decorating, dressmaking, gardening and travel. She had worked as a machine operator for the former Federal Products for 29 years. She was a former President and Treasurer of the Fox Point Senior Center.
She is survived by her sisters; Adeline Martin of Cranston, Theresa Caduto of East Providence and Lydia Moniz of East Providence and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings; Mary Dolores Sousa, Joseph Lima and Manuel Lima.
Her funeral will begin on Monday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7pm. Please omit flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 7, 2019