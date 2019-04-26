|
|
FOUNTAIN, MARY EUDESTINE (CRAIG)
90, of The Village at Waterman Lake, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family, at RI Hospital on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, the same date as her late husband, Kenneth J. Fountain, passed in 1995. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Mae (Blair) Craig.
Mary was a graduate of Classical High School and went on to earn a degree from Bryant University. Mary was a bookkeeper in the East Greenwich School Lunch Program for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing Bridge, an avid Jeopardy watcher and challenging herself to a daily crossword puzzle. However, her utmost enjoyment was spending time with her family and being "Nana" to her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of Kenneth J. Fountain Jr. (Patricia), Kevin M. Fountain (Nancy), Kathleen Godin (Jerry), Karen E. La Freniere (Kevin) and Kimberly A. Garies (Richard), and the sister of Nancy Mayer.
Her funeral will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 8 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am in Saints John & Paul Church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Sunday 4 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Insight, 43 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI 02888( www.in-sight.org ) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019