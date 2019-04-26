Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Saints John & Paul Church
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
8:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eudestine (Craig) Fountain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Eudestine (Craig) Fountain Obituary
FOUNTAIN, MARY EUDESTINE (CRAIG)
90, of The Village at Waterman Lake, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family, at RI Hospital on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, the same date as her late husband, Kenneth J. Fountain, passed in 1995. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Mae (Blair) Craig.
Mary was a graduate of Classical High School and went on to earn a degree from Bryant University. Mary was a bookkeeper in the East Greenwich School Lunch Program for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing Bridge, an avid Jeopardy watcher and challenging herself to a daily crossword puzzle. However, her utmost enjoyment was spending time with her family and being "Nana" to her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of Kenneth J. Fountain Jr. (Patricia), Kevin M. Fountain (Nancy), Kathleen Godin (Jerry), Karen E. La Freniere (Kevin) and Kimberly A. Garies (Richard), and the sister of Nancy Mayer.
Her funeral will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 8 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am in Saints John & Paul Church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Sunday 4 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Insight, 43 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI 02888( www.in-sight.org ) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now