AKERS, MARY F. (CROSS)
age 85 of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Mary was the beloved wife of Joseph S. Akers and the daughter of the late William H. Cross and the late Irene (Brown) Cross.
Prior to retiring, Mary worked for Duro Finishing Co. as their bookkeeper, she loved to watch T.V., read her magazines, and travel whenever she could. Most of all, Mary loved to spend quality time with her family & friends.
In addition to her loving husband, Mary is survived by her daughter, Christine Correia (husband Jay) of Norton, MA; her 2 grandchildren: Brendan L. Batchelder and Elysia Batchelder; her great grandson: Matthew Mulherin.
At the family's request, kindly omit flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Following cremation, calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Friday, January 10th from 3:30-7:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 7:00 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020