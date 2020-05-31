AUNCHMAN, MARY F. "GoGo"
65, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was the wife of William G. Aunchman.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.