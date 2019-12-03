|
MAHAR, MARY F. (Cleary)
93, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Mahar, Jr. and the mother of Barbara Zucker, Maryellen Adams, Thomas, Dennis and Brian Mahar and the late Sheila Clark. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 4-8pm with her funeral on Thursday at 9AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter.
Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019