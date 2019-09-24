Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
191 School Street
Albion, RI
View Map
Mary Frances (Crowley) Howe Obituary
HOWE, MARY FRANCES (CROWLEY)
88, of Milford, MA and formerly of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Blaire House of Milford, Milford, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Howe, who died in 2005.
Born in Lowell, MA, a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Long) Crowley, she had lived in Lincoln for 30 years before moving to Milford, MA several years ago.
She was a 1948 graduate of Keith Hall High School in Lowell, MA. Mary worked for many years as a teacher's aide in Westborough, MA.
She was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Albion, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years.
Mary is survived by her loving children, James E. Howe, Jr. (Alicia) of Shrewsbury, MA, Timothy J. Howe (Michele) of Hooksett, NH and Mary F. Cornell (Robert) of Milford, MA; her daughter-in-law, Carol E. Howe of Lincoln. She also leaves twelve grandchildren; soon to be five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Robert P. Howe of Lincoln, and her brothers, Robert Crowley of Livingston, NJ and Paul Crowley of Lowell, MA.
Her life will be celebrated Wednesday, September 25 with visitation from 9 – 10:15 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School Street, Albion. Her burial will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery, Albion. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Howe's memory to St. Ambrose Church, P.O. Box 67, Albion, RI 02802 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
