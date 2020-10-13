1/1
Mary G. Paquin
PAQUIN, Mary G.
90, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Robert Paquin. They were happily married for 67 years. Born in Milford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Gladys (Greenan) McKiernan. Mary graduated from St. Xavier Academy in 1947. She was the bookkeeper at St. Leo The Great Church, Pawtucket for 18 years and was very active with her husband in a number of capacities at the church. Mary, along with her husband were longtime volunteers for Meals on Wheels. She was part of the pilot program for the engaged for the Diocese of Providence and a team member for Worldwide Marriage Encounter. Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Maureen Alger and her husband Rick, Kathleen Church, and Robert Paquin Jr., her sister, Rita Dudek, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 15th, at 10 AM in Saint Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 5-7 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Due to the current restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Margaret's Church, in memory of Mary, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Paquin family , and the people who's heart she touched . RIP
Michele Remy
Friend
October 12, 2020
So sorry Kathy ❤ Sending hugs prayers to you and your family.
Lee Ann McNamara
Friend
October 12, 2020
Dear Bob,
Our deepest sympathy. A lovely lady who always had a friendly disposition. May the peace that only
Christ can give be with you and your family during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Pat and Bob Afonso
Pat and Bob Afonso
Friend
October 12, 2020
Dear Bob (and family of course), When news of Mary's incident reached me on Wednesday via Mary Doyle, she and you remained constantly on my mind with a prayer for every thought of her. I tried to think of something inspiring beyond the obvious to write, but she remains that priceless gem beyond compare. Words are not enough to say how she will be missed. I feel it in my heart as it weeps. Yet I know from experience that faith and grace will walk you through. May the same angels that enfold her also embrace you as you now journey lonely but not alone with her goodness and love that have become a part of the very fiber of your lives. My sympathy, prayers, love, and wish for every blessing the Lord still has in store for you all.
Pat Grattan
Friend
October 12, 2020
Our sincerest condolences Maureen and Rick. We can see that she was a loving wife and a good mother just by knowing you Maureen. She's not gone if she's living in your heart. Janet and Richard
Janet Gingras
Friend
October 11, 2020
Rest in Peace my forever friend as you gaze with perfect sight at the beauty of heaven and the bask in the glory of God. Bob, Maureen, Rob and Kathy you will always be in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs!!!
Mary Doyle
Friend
