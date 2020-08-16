Goyette, Mary (Azar)
94, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Goyette, Sr. Born in Syria, she was the daughter of the late James and Nabiha (Mona) Azar.
In her infancy, Mary emigrated to Central Falls, Rhode Island, with her parents and older sister Ossin. She was a graduate of Central Falls High School and Rhode Island College, Providence, where she earned a Master of Education degree. She was an elementary school teacher in Central Falls until her retirement in 1985. It was not unusual for her to be greeted on the street years later by former students who recognized her and felt compelled to tell her what a difference she made in their lives. She will be remembered for her gentle loving nature and her kindness to all. Mary and her late husband were communicants of St. Teresa Church in Pawtucket for many years. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Richard J. Goyette, Jr. of Oak Ridge, TN, and Dr. Thomas M. Goyette of Nashua, NH; two daughters, Dr. Mary L. Giovetti of Cumberland and Elizabeth A. Baglini of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren, Olivia and Amelia Giovetti, Mary Meyer, Christopher Chapin, Rachel and Marc Baglini, Richard J. Goyette, III and Aaron Goyette, and three siblings, James Azar of Germany, Raymond Azar and Rosemarie Canavan, both of Central Falls. She was the sister of the late Lena Dame, Ossin Rowey, Lillian Solomon, Louis Azar, and Dennis Azar.
Services and interment with her late husband in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions benefiting graduating seniors of Central Falls High School can be made to the Gerald Lemay Scholarship Fund, c/o Noel Chartier, 40 Old Louisquisset Pike, Unit 202, North Smithfield, RI 02896.