Mary (Azar) Goyette
1926 - 2020
Goyette, Mary (Azar)
94, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Goyette, Sr. Born in Syria, she was the daughter of the late James and Nabiha (Mona) Azar.
In her infancy, Mary emigrated to Central Falls, Rhode Island, with her parents and older sister Ossin. She was a graduate of Central Falls High School and Rhode Island College, Providence, where she earned a Master of Education degree. She was an elementary school teacher in Central Falls until her retirement in 1985. It was not unusual for her to be greeted on the street years later by former students who recognized her and felt compelled to tell her what a difference she made in their lives. She will be remembered for her gentle loving nature and her kindness to all. Mary and her late husband were communicants of St. Teresa Church in Pawtucket for many years. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Richard J. Goyette, Jr. of Oak Ridge, TN, and Dr. Thomas M. Goyette of Nashua, NH; two daughters, Dr. Mary L. Giovetti of Cumberland and Elizabeth A. Baglini of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren, Olivia and Amelia Giovetti, Mary Meyer, Christopher Chapin, Rachel and Marc Baglini, Richard J. Goyette, III and Aaron Goyette, and three siblings, James Azar of Germany, Raymond Azar and Rosemarie Canavan, both of Central Falls. She was the sister of the late Lena Dame, Ossin Rowey, Lillian Solomon, Louis Azar, and Dennis Azar.
Services and interment with her late husband in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions benefiting graduating seniors of Central Falls High School can be made to the Gerald Lemay Scholarship Fund, c/o Noel Chartier, 40 Old Louisquisset Pike, Unit 202, North Smithfield, RI 02896. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Please accept my sincere sympathies upon the loss of Mary. I have very fond memories of working with her at Capt. Hunt School.
Maureen Chevrette
Friend
August 15, 2020
Beth and family, so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing..thoughts and prayers are with you at this time...
David LeMay
Friend
August 15, 2020
May God Bless Mary Goyette and her Beautiful Family. We are Forever Friends.
Love and Friendship Always and Forever.
Anna Marie Boggia Sepe l
Anna Marie Boggia Sepe
Friend
August 15, 2020
Marylou, Rick, Beth and Tom
I am so very sad at the loss of your beautiful mother. I have nothing but the the greatest memories of her and am grateful she was part of my life. Sending love and prayers to all. ❤❤
Chris Andrews (Fram)
Friend
August 15, 2020
Rose, Ray and Joanne. Please accept my sympathies for your recent loss My thoughts and prayers are with you in these challenging times.
Tony Rainone
Friend
August 14, 2020
You're Mom was a wonderful woman and will be missed by all, so sorry for you're loss
Jimmy Sequin
Friend
August 14, 2020
Mary was such a sweet lady she always wanted to please everyone. Jerry and I spent many Saturdays playing cards and scrabble with Mary and Dick always enjoyed our night. Rest In Peace Mary My sympathy to the entire family.
Monica Lanoue
Friend
