Mary H. (Hutnak) Cardillo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARDILLO, MARY H. (HUTNAK)
95, of Johnston, passed away at the Cherry Hill Manor, on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Edward T. Cardillo in 2000. Born in Burrillville, she was a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Gallik) Hutnak.
Mary was employed at the former Norton Mfg. Co. for over 25 years before retiring in 1990.
Mary enjoyed line dancing, crocheting and solving crossword puzzles.
She was the mother of Marie A. Cardillo of Cranston, Edward T. Cardillo Jr. and his wife Patricia, Sandra A. Cardillo, Dennis D. Cardillo, all of Johnston, and Barbara D. Umbriano of North Kingstown. She was the grandmother of Tiffany, Dennis Jr., Brianna, and Lauren Cardillo; great-grandmother of Richard. Mary was the mother-in-law of the late Michael A. Umbriano. Mary was the sister of Vincent Hutnak and his wife Uta, Helen Ammerman and her husband John, and the late Katherine Francis, John, Joseph and Frederick Hutnak.
A visiting hour will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Rocco Church, Johnston. A private committal will follow at St. Theresa Cemetery in Burrillville. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Committal
St. Theresa Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved