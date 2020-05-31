CARDILLO, MARY H. (HUTNAK)
95, of Johnston, passed away at the Cherry Hill Manor, on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Edward T. Cardillo in 2000. Born in Burrillville, she was a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Gallik) Hutnak.
Mary was employed at the former Norton Mfg. Co. for over 25 years before retiring in 1990.
Mary enjoyed line dancing, crocheting and solving crossword puzzles.
She was the mother of Marie A. Cardillo of Cranston, Edward T. Cardillo Jr. and his wife Patricia, Sandra A. Cardillo, Dennis D. Cardillo, all of Johnston, and Barbara D. Umbriano of North Kingstown. She was the grandmother of Tiffany, Dennis Jr., Brianna, and Lauren Cardillo; great-grandmother of Richard. Mary was the mother-in-law of the late Michael A. Umbriano. Mary was the sister of Vincent Hutnak and his wife Uta, Helen Ammerman and her husband John, and the late Katherine Francis, John, Joseph and Frederick Hutnak.
A visiting hour will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Rocco Church, Johnston. A private committal will follow at St. Theresa Cemetery in Burrillville. iannottifh.com
95, of Johnston, passed away at the Cherry Hill Manor, on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Edward T. Cardillo in 2000. Born in Burrillville, she was a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Gallik) Hutnak.
Mary was employed at the former Norton Mfg. Co. for over 25 years before retiring in 1990.
Mary enjoyed line dancing, crocheting and solving crossword puzzles.
She was the mother of Marie A. Cardillo of Cranston, Edward T. Cardillo Jr. and his wife Patricia, Sandra A. Cardillo, Dennis D. Cardillo, all of Johnston, and Barbara D. Umbriano of North Kingstown. She was the grandmother of Tiffany, Dennis Jr., Brianna, and Lauren Cardillo; great-grandmother of Richard. Mary was the mother-in-law of the late Michael A. Umbriano. Mary was the sister of Vincent Hutnak and his wife Uta, Helen Ammerman and her husband John, and the late Katherine Francis, John, Joseph and Frederick Hutnak.
A visiting hour will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Rocco Church, Johnston. A private committal will follow at St. Theresa Cemetery in Burrillville. iannottifh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.