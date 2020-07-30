1/1
Mary Helen (Rodrigues) Barbosa
BARBOSA, Mary Helen (Rodrigues)
Mary Helen (Rodrigues) Barbosa, 93, of Bristol passed away on July 27, 2020 at Silver Creek Manor. She was the wife of the late John Henrique Barbosa.
Daughter of the late John and Serafina (Martins) Rodrigues. She was the sister of Deolinda Alves and the late Anthony Rodrigues, John Rodrigues and Eugene Rodrigues. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, August 1st, 11 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church 577 Wood Street. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground.
www.limafh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Funeral services provided by
George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
367 High St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-9594
