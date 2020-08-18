FERREIRA, Mary Isabel (Botelho)
Mary Isabel (Botelho) Ferreira, 96, passed away on August 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Manor. She was the wife of the late Joseph Ferreira. She is survived by her children Michael Ferreira, Thomas Ferreira, Mary Ann Federico, Paula Ferreira and Christopher Ferreira. She was the mother of the late Joseph Ferreira. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Her funeral services will be held Friday, August 21st, 10 AM from the George Lima Funeral Home 367 High Street with a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church 577 Wood Street. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday 4 - 8 PM.