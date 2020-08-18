1/1
Mary Isabel (Botelho) Ferreira
FERREIRA, Mary Isabel (Botelho)
Mary Isabel (Botelho) Ferreira, 96, passed away on August 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Manor. She was the wife of the late Joseph Ferreira. She is survived by her children Michael Ferreira, Thomas Ferreira, Mary Ann Federico, Paula Ferreira and Christopher Ferreira. She was the mother of the late Joseph Ferreira. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Her funeral services will be held Friday, August 21st, 10 AM from the George Lima Funeral Home 367 High Street with a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church 577 Wood Street. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday 4 - 8 PM. www.limafh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Funeral services provided by
George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
367 High St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-9594
