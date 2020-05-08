|
DeSIMONE, MARY J., (CANNAO)
97, of Providence passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony "Tony" DeSimone and loving mother of the late Catherine DeSimone.
Born on April 11, 1923 in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Lucia Angelina "Angela" (Carilli) Cannao.
She is survived by her loving children, Joyce Puglia and her husband Donald and Deborah Montanaro and her husband Kenneth. She also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Daniel J Puglia and his wife Melissa , Matthew J Puglia and his wife Kerrie, and Jennifer M Puglia, Lauren and her husband Andrew Norster and Rachel Montanaro, and dear treasured great-grandchildren, Isaac, Rosa, and Ella Puglia. Also, she was Grandma Mary to many friends. After working for many years, Mary volunteered for the Foster Grandparents Association where she was Grandma Mary to many children as a Teacher's Assistant.
She was the devoted sister of the late Domenic, Joseph and Maria Cannao.
Her funeral and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020