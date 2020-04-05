Home

SCOROBOGATY, MARY J. (O'HARA)
91 of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Alexander "Starsh" Scorobogaty. Born on August 15, 1928, the Feast of the Assumption, she was a daughter of the late James B. and Mary C. (Gill) O'Hara. Mary was the beloved mother of Stephen J. Scorobogaty.
Mary was employed as a teacher's assistant at the Carl G. Lauro Elementary School in Providence for many years before retiring. She was devoted to her Catholic faith.
In addition to her son Stephen, Mary is survived by her loving brother, Reverend Francis W. O'Hara. She is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two sisters, Catherine M. O'Hara, and Margaret M. Kilmartin; and four brothers, James B. O'Hara, Daniel J. O'Hara, John A. O'Hara, and J. Thomas O'Hara.
Her private funeral liturgy will be in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, with interment to follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In memory of Mary, donations may be made to the McAuley House, PO Box 73195, Providence, RI 02907 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
