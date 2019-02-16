|
SPEARS, MARY J. (MAGLIOLI)
96, formerly of Woodland Dr., passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Alvin B. Spears.
A resident of West Warwick since 1952, she was a daughter of the late Elviro and Pasqua (DiGiovanni) Maglioli.
Mary worked at Cherry Semi-Conductor in East Greenwich for many years before retiring in 1984. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking.
She is survived by her loving children, Sharyn E. Petriarca and her husband Fred of Cranston, Gary J. Spears and his wife Christine of Johnston and James D. Spears of North Kingstown; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Alvin "Butch" Spears, Jr. and daughter-in-law Karen Spears, her daughter Jacklyn M. (Spears) Dragich, 1 brother and 5 sisters.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:30 am – 11:00 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be private for the family. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2019