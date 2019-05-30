|
BURROUGHS, MARY JANE (ZARR)
70, of Saunderstown, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marjorie (Kirk) Zarr.
A graduate of Cranston East High School, she had many skillsets and went on to work many jobs throughout her life. She was talented in crocheting and sewing, and was a faithful member of Church of the Apostles.
She was the mother of Dawn Blanchette of Hastings, FL, the late Tracy Stern, and Heath Burroughs of Miami, FL. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren; her sister: Barbara Bourn of North Kingstown, RI; and three cousins. She is predeceased by three brothers: Eugene Zarr III, Thomas Zarr, and Stephen Zarr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11 am at Church of The Apostles, 170 Fairview Avenue, Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to This Able Veteran, 1714 South Wolf Creek Road, Carbondale, Illinois 62902. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2019