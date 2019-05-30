Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Apostles
170 Fairview Avenue
Coventry, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burroughs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane (Zarr) Burroughs


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jane (Zarr) Burroughs Obituary
BURROUGHS, MARY JANE (ZARR)
70, of Saunderstown, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marjorie (Kirk) Zarr.
A graduate of Cranston East High School, she had many skillsets and went on to work many jobs throughout her life. She was talented in crocheting and sewing, and was a faithful member of Church of the Apostles.
She was the mother of Dawn Blanchette of Hastings, FL, the late Tracy Stern, and Heath Burroughs of Miami, FL. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren; her sister: Barbara Bourn of North Kingstown, RI; and three cousins. She is predeceased by three brothers: Eugene Zarr III, Thomas Zarr, and Stephen Zarr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11 am at Church of The Apostles, 170 Fairview Avenue, Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to This Able Veteran, 1714 South Wolf Creek Road, Carbondale, Illinois 62902. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.