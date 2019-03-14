|
|
Grady, Mary Jane
Mary Jane Grady of Warwick, RI, passed away on March 12, 2019. She was born in Providence (1955) to the late Gloria and Frank Grady.
Mary worked as a self-employed freelance writer since 1999. She was a contributing editor at AvWeb.com, an aviation website, and also wrote for Robb Report, wired.com, Rhode Island Monthly, and various other local and national publications. She was an adjunct professor in Geography at Rhode Island College for many years. She worked with the Rhode Island Natural History Survey to involve writers and artists in their local science events and helped to promote an ongoing art program at the Museum of Natural History at Roger Williams Park. She helped to create Sidewalk Astronomy events in Pawtuxet Village and at Waterfire. She served on the board of the Warwick Land Trust for many years, and helped to secure conservation protection for Passeonkquis Cove.
Mary graduated from Rhode Island College with a bachelor's degree in Geography, and earned a Master's degree in Geography from the University of Hawaii. She worked as an editor at the National Geographic Society in Washington D.C. for two years and at the Providence Journal for five years. She was an FAA-certified ground-school instructor and private pilot in airplanes and hot-air balloons. She also sailed as crew and as an environmental science instructor and science reporter aboard the tall ships Black Pearl and HMS Rose, and the NOAA research ship Ron Brown.
Mary is survived by her brothers, Ken Grady and his wife, Jean, of South Carolina, and Dennis Grady and his wife, Maryanne Murphy of Vermont, her sister, Patricia Cox and her nephew Randal Cox, both of Arizona, her god-daughters Katie and Skylar Eidem, of Pennsylvania, many cousins, two Aunt Marys, and many excellent friends.
Services will be private. Donations can be sent in her honor to Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, RI https://frostydrew.org/
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019