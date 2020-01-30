|
Hanley, Mary Jane (lyons)
85, formerly of Cranston died peacefully Thursday, January 23 at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich with her family by her side. She was married to the late Col. Christopher J. Hanley, DDS for 49 years.
Born in County Sligo, Ireland, the daughter of the late Frank and Kate (Scanlon) Lyons, she moved to Providence in September '52 where she lived until moving to Cranston in '62. She is survived by her beloved 6 children, their spouses and 13 grandchildren: Kevin & Kathy (Ailis, Fiona, Kevin) of Cranston; Paul & Michelle (Annie) of Dallas; Mary of Cranston; Kathleen & Michael Perreault ( Kate & spouse Tony, Alex, Jack) of Saunderstown; Brian & Amanda ( Sam, Mack, Declan, Rowan) of Cranston; Christopher & Hannah (Christopher, Aidan) of Dallas. She was the sister of Patrick Lyons of Warwick, Margaret Gallagher & the late Thomas Lyons of Sligo. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in the US, Ireland and Australia.
Mary Jane, also known to many as Maureen, Mai and MJ, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, making gatherings "festive" and taking trips home to Ireland as often as possible. Her faith, family, friends and helping others were her top priorities. She was grateful for and proud of each of her children, their spouses and grandchildren for their accomplishments and the people they have become. She particularly enjoyed her involvement in her daughters' Irish dance school.
Mary Jane worked in an administrative role at the US Rubber company in Providence prior to having children and went back to work in '76 as a supervisor at Garnishes Restaurant at Jordan Marsh retiring in '95.
She was a member of the RI Ceilidhe Club, Ireland's 32 Society and a communicant at Immaculate Conception Church.
Her funeral will be held Monday, February 3 at 8:30am from the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd., Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday, February 2, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Immaculate Conception Church, Saint Elizabeth Community or Hope Health would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020