HEEDER, MARY JANE (COLA)
63, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Craig J. Heeder. They were happily married for over 36 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Jane (Garvin) Cola.
Mary Jane graduated from St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation, and then attended Rhode Island College where she became a Registered Nurse and went on to fulfill her passion of caring for others. Throughout her nursing career, she worked at various medical facilities in Rhode Island, including the V.A. Hospital, where she met the love of her life.
Above all, Mary Jane was happiest when she was surrounded by her husband, children, and precious grandson. Her devotion to her family was unsurpassed. Mary Jane had a heart of gold, and always put the needs of her family and friends before her own. When Mary Jane was not attending one of her childrens' numerous events or taking care of others, you could find her crocheting, attending live musical performances with her husband, or entertaining her family and friends at home. She was always ready for a trip to the store, or to accompany you on your next adventure.
Mary Jane always knew how to make everyone smile. Her family has been very blessed with her unconditional love and outpouring of kindness throughout her life. She will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Besides her husband, Mary Jane is survived by her loving children, Nicholas J. Heeder and his wife Ashley of Narragansett, Katie L. Golec and her husband Joseph of Billerica, MA, Jamie E. Heeder of Coventry, and Jenna M. Heeder of North Kingstown; cherished grandson Nicholas J. Heeder Jr.; her siblings Patricia A. McCormick of North Providence, Jacqueline N. Tiner of South Kingstown, and Robert M. Cola of North Kingstown; many nieces and nephews; and her loyal canine companions, Bella and Craven.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Her Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PKD foundation in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.