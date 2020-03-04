|
|
McConnell, Mary Jane (Macioci)
Jane McConnell, mother of six boys and former elementary school teacher, died peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Jane was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Peter and Jennie (Ricci) Macioci. Her grandmother, Marie C. Colivito, was one of the first Italian immigrants to settle on Federal Hill.
Jane was married to the late John J. McConnell for 49 years before he passed away in 2004. She raised her family in Warwick for many decades and then moved to Laurelmead in Providence where she lived for the last ten years. She was the sister of the late Joseph and John Macioci, and is survived by her brother Peter Macioci.
She was the mother of six sons, Thomas and his wife Amy Matthews; Robert and his wife Donna Benoit; John, Jr. and his wife Sara Shea; Peter and his wife Roselle (Durkin); Paul and his wife Shelly (Marr); and Joseph and his wife Sara Rocha. She was the grandmother of fifteen (all McConnells!): Robert and Brendon; Allie (and her husband Phillip), Hannah (and her husband Gimo), and William; Catherine, Margaret, and John; Amelia and Nicholas; Emma, Jacob, and Nathan; Christopher and James. Her seventh son is William Talley, Jr. and his son Jordan.
Jane was a graduate of St. Pius' Grammar School (1945), St. Xavier's Academy (1949), and Rhode Island College of Education (1953). She was an elementary school teacher in the City of Providence before retiring to raise her family. She then returned to the classroom, teaching 2nd and 3rd grade for many years at St. Francis School in Warwick. She was a teacher at heart, nurturing the best in her young students, by encouraging them to be kind, compassionate, and creative young adults.
Her funeral will be held from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick at 8:45AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 with a Concelebrated Funeral Mass at 10AM at St. Francis Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3-7PM. Burial will be beside her husband Jack at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.
To honor her commitment to social justice, in lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Crossroads RI, 160 Broad St., Providence, RI 02903 and the Nonviolence Institute, 265 Oxford St., Providence, RI 02905.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020