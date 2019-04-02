TROMBI, MARY JANE (SACCOCCIO)

Of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center with her loving daughters and family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Trombi Ed. D whom she missed terribly.

Jane's early career included working as a bookkeeper at Aro Sac, Inc. and as secretary and newsletter editor at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. Switching paths she decided to pursue her dream of becoming an educator and became a member of a pioneer group of married women with children who attended Rhode Island College of Education. After graduation she received a Master's Degree and studied for a C.A.G.S. at RIC. Her lengthy educational career in the Cranston School System included teaching English and Social Studies and serving in the Guidance department at Cranston High School West. Family, friends and students benefited from her caring, compassionate nature and profound interest in them. After retiring from teaching, Jane was Vice President and Treasurer of Education Specialists-Resource and Consultation Services, Inc. a business she co-owned with her husband John.

Jane and John had a wartime romance which blossomed into a 70-year marriage filled with patriotism and family. Jane was a member of the Civita Society and Women's Auxiliary of the Tabor-Franchi VFW Post. Jane and John loved attending military reunions. She also enjoyed trips to the beach, foreign travel, history, classic movies, reading, scrabble genealogical research and cooking. Above all Jane loved family.

Jane is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jane Ladouceur and Carolyn Trombi, and four grandchildren: Mary Jane (Scott) Holland, James (Robyn) Ladouceur, Michelle Gravel, Nicole (Mike) Moosey. She held dear and adored her great-grandchildren: Mathew (Natasha), Devin, Ethan, Eden, Michaela, and Sammy who loved their Grandma in return. Jane held her great-great-granddaughter Elsie Catherine on her Christening day last July. She is also survived by her loving sister and cherished friend, Bertha Agatiello. Jane's warmth hospitality and smile will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces great-nephews and extended family.

Jane was predeceased by her parents Luigi and Maddalena Saccoccio; her brothers Peter, August (Augie), A. Robert (Bob), Raymond (Kelly), and N. John (Johnny), and Constance; her sisters Mary Powers, Frances Cinami, Ann De Vona and Caroline.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS will be held on Thursday from 4:30 – 7:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019