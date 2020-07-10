Impagliazzo, Mary Josephine (Iozzi)
93, of Cranston, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late "Guy" Gaetano E. Impagliazzo, daughter of the late Vincenzo and Philomena (Zelano) Iozzi, mother of Marc E. Impagliazzo (Linda) of Lincolnville, ME, Lisa Marie Wood, USN, of Selma, TX, and David A. Impagliazzo (Christine) of Cranston, grandmother of five grandchildren, and great-grandmother of one great-grandchild.
Her Funeral Services will be private and are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
