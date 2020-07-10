1/1
Mary Josephine (Iozzi) Impagliazzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Impagliazzo, Mary Josephine (Iozzi)
93, of Cranston, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late "Guy" Gaetano E. Impagliazzo, daughter of the late Vincenzo and Philomena (Zelano) Iozzi, mother of Marc E. Impagliazzo (Linda) of Lincolnville, ME, Lisa Marie Wood, USN, of Selma, TX, and David A. Impagliazzo (Christine) of Cranston, grandmother of five grandchildren, and great-grandmother of one great-grandchild.
Her Funeral Services will be private and are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved