Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME
800 Greenwich Ave
Warwick, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME
800 Greenwich Ave
Warwick, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
135 Beach Ave
Warwick, RI
View Map
Mary Judith (Vuocolo) DelSesto


1931 - 2019
Mary Judith (Vuocolo) DelSesto Obituary
DelSesto, Mary Judith (Vuocolo)
88, of Warwick, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Anna (Rendine) Vuocolo. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel G. DelSesto, Sr.
Mary worked as a payroll clerk for the State of Rhode Island for several years until her retirement.
She is survived by her beloved son, Daniel G. DelSesto, Jr. and his devoted wife Cheryl of Warwick, three grandchildren, Brittney, Sarah, and Loren DelSesto, and two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Parker.
She was the loving mother of the late Michael L. DelSesto, and sister of the late Luigi and Anthony Vuocolo.
Her funeral service will take place from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:15AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-8PM. Interment will take place at St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
The DelSesto Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Home Care Advantage for their excellent care and service.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on July 4, 2019
