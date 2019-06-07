Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Mary Killen
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
School St.
North Kingstown, RI
KILLEN, MARY
86, of Wakefield, formerly of East Greenwich and Naples, Florida, passed away at home on June 3rd surrounded by her loving family. Mary was the beloved wife of William R. Killen.
She graduated from Bryant College and was a legal secretary prior to becoming Vice President of Polychem Corporation, a family owned chemical business for 21 years.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years and 3 children, Karlene Kelly, Karen McKenzie, and William Killen IV., as well as 7 grandchildren. She was the sister of Helen Reilly and was pre-deceased by her sister Joan Hearne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 10 at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019
