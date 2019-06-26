|
Klanian, Mary
passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Village at Waterman Lake surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Misak and Vergin (Tavadjian) Klanian.
Mary was a graduate of Classical High School, the University of Rhode Island, and earned a Masters Degree in Library Science from Drexel University. She then went on to work as an Executive Librarian at IBM International Headquarters in Armonk, NY before retiring in 1989.
She leaves a sister, Margaret Cotoia, two nephews, Dr. Carl M. Cotoia, and Dr. Larry M. Forti, and three nieces, Lorig Charlwood, Francesca Hildreth, and Caren A. Pacheco. She was the sister of the late Lillian Maranjian, and Sylvia K. Forti, and aunt of the late Lisa Maranjian.
Relatives and friends are invited to a prayer service Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence Burial will follow in the North Burial Ground. For online condolences visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019