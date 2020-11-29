BEAUDRY, MARY L.
of Saunderstown passed away November 11, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late George W. and Madeline T. (Rodgers) Beaudry; and the sister of the late Barbara A. Beaudry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Animal Shelter, 101 Arthur Devine Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com
