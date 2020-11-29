1/1
Mary L. Beaudry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEAUDRY, MARY L.
of Saunderstown passed away November 11, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late George W. and Madeline T. (Rodgers) Beaudry; and the sister of the late Barbara A. Beaudry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Animal Shelter, 101 Arthur Devine Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved