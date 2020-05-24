|
CLIFFORD, MARY L. (BARISHIAN)
79 of Riverside, joined the angels of Heaven on May 15, 2020. Mary Lou touched the lives of so many who were lucky to have met her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She graduated from Hope High School in Providence RI in and associates degree in Accounting from Johnson & Wales. She worked for many years as bookkeeper She most recently lived in Rhode Island, but had spent many years living in Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington, Florida.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe for us to come together. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider at P. O. Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612. Complete obituary and condolences at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020