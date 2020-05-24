Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Clifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. (Barishian) Clifford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. (Barishian) Clifford Obituary
CLIFFORD, MARY L. (BARISHIAN)
79 of Riverside, joined the angels of Heaven on May 15, 2020. Mary Lou touched the lives of so many who were lucky to have met her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She graduated from Hope High School in Providence RI in and associates degree in Accounting from Johnson & Wales. She worked for many years as bookkeeper She most recently lived in Rhode Island, but had spent many years living in Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington, Florida.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe for us to come together. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider at P. O. Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612. Complete obituary and condolences at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -