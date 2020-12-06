KOSOWSKI, MARY L.
92, of Orchard Meadows Drive, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Kosowski.
She is survived by two daughters, Eileen Wicks, and husband Norman, of Roswell, GA, and Linda Dolan, and husband James, of Naples, FL; one sister, Irene Lopes of Cumberland; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
