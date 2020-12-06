1/1
Mary L. Kosowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOSOWSKI, MARY L.
92, of Orchard Meadows Drive, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Kosowski.
She is survived by two daughters, Eileen Wicks, and husband Norman, of Roswell, GA, and Linda Dolan, and husband James, of Naples, FL; one sister, Irene Lopes of Cumberland; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bellows Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved