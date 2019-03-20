MAGUIRE, MARY L.

58 of Cranston, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded by devoted family and friends. She was the loving mother of Tayla Inderlin of Cranston. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James P. and Carol A. (Ashworth) Maguire. Mary served in the 143rd Airlift Wing Unit in the Rhode Island Air National Guard for 26 years. She also served 8 years with the Military Honor Guard.

Besides her daughter Tayla, she is survived by her dear siblings, Jamie Moran, Kevin Maguire, Brian Maguire, Laurie Linehan, Mark Maguire, Christina Ervin, Michael White and the late Timothy Maguire and Deborah Graveline. She is also survived by her dear friend, Lenny Pezza, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will follow in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary